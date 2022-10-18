Austria raises 1 bln euros from first ever green T-bill

By Yoruk Bahceli

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Austria raised 1 billion euros on Tuesday from the sale of the first ever green T-bill, a move aimed at attracting shorter-term investors to buy environmentally-friendly assets.

The bill, which matures on 23 February 2023, priced for a yield of 1.25%. Demand relative to the amount on offer, the bid-to-cover ratio, was 2.69 times.

So far, the vast majority of governments and companies selling green debt, which funds environmentally-friendly expenditure, have sold bonds, which have time horizons of several years.

But with central banks and a wider group of investors interested in green investments and the asset management industry under pressure to bolster its sustainability credentials, demand for shorter-term green debt is growing.

Companies including Iberdrola and French state railway SNCF have sold green and other types of sustainable commercial paper - short-term corporate debt.

Austria, rated AA, is the first government to issue a green T-bill - short-term government debt which usually matures in less than a year.

Markus Stix, director of the Austrian Treasury, called short-term green securities the "missing link" in the green debt market.

"We had lots of discussions with ESG investors and they told us they would like to buy green short-term instruments but that there was no supply in this format," Stix told Reuters.

"The short-term green securities will attract, for example, central banks, money market funds or bank treasuries, which are very active at the short end of the curve but at the same time want to include ESG aspects," he added.

Austria's issuance of short-term green debt, which will also include commercial paper, is part of a broader green issuance programme kicked off in May with the sale of a 27-year green bond.

It plans to fund 20% of the programme through short-term instruments, according to an investor presentation.

"Our new green treasury bills and green commercial papers, these are planned from next year onwards, enable (short-term investors) to enlarge their investment universe," Stix added.

Austria's approach of issuing short-term green paper alongside longer-term bonds contrasts with that of most governments, which have focused on bonds of maturity longer than 10 years.

"Green projects take quite a long time, so they don't usually lend themselves to short-term lending," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

To address that mismatch, Stix said the Austrian Treasury intends to roll over green T-bills and commercial paper regularly, and up to the 27-year horizon of its green bond launched in May.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; additional reporting by Tristan Chabba and Philipp Krach; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Clarence Fernandez)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.