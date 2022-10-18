Austria raises 1 billion euros from first ever green T-Bill

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Austria raised 1 billion euros from the sale of a green T-Bill at an auction on Tuesday, becoming the first government to launch a green security in the short-term debt market.

The bill, which matures on 23 February 2023, priced for a yield of 1.25%. Demand relative to the amount on offer, the bid-to-cover ratio, was 2.69-times.

In the same auction, Austria also raised 1.25 billion euros from the re-opening of an outstanding bill due Jan 2023.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.