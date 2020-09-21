Companies
Austria ordering 18 Leonardo helicopters in deal with Italy

Francois Murphy Reuters
Austria is ordering 18 Leonardo AW169M helicopters in a deal with Italy, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Monday.

The Italian deal beat out rival efforts by the United States and Germany, Tanner told a news conference. The new models will replace Austria's fleet of 50-year-old Alouette III helicopters.

