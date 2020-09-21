Austria ordering 18 Leonardo helicopters in deal with Italy

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Austria is ordering 18 Leonardo LDOF.MI AW169M helicopters in a deal with Italy, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Monday.
The Italian deal beat out rival efforts by the United States and Germany, Tanner told a news conference. The new models will replace Austria's fleet of 50-year-old Alouette III helicopters.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)
((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAIR TXT
Other TopicsUS Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry Inc, INmune Bio Inc, DraftKings Inc, Syneos Health
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ossen Innovation Co, Kindred Biosciences, Biocept Inc, Kaspien Holdings Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Town Sports International, Seattle Genetics, Mallinckrodt Plc, Scientific Games
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oracle Corp, J.Jill, Nvidia Corp, Boeing Co