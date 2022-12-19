Austria opposes selling of OMV's E&P unit

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austria's finance ministry opposes a sale of most of energy company OMV's OMVV.VI exploration and production business after an approach by a Norwegian-led consortium as that would amount to selling the "family silver", it said on Monday.

That leaves two options for bolstering the land-locked country's security of supply for gas, it said in a statement: setting up a gas coordination body that would match demand and supply, and the Austrian state taking over OMV's gas trading business. Both options will be reviewed, it added.

