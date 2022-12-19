Austria opposes selling 'family silver' of OMV's E&P unit

Adds details, quotes, background

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austria's finance ministry opposes a sale of most of energy company OMV's OMVV.VI exploration and production business after an approach by a Norwegian-led consortium as that would amount to selling the "family silver", it said on Monday.

The consortium, which comprised Aker ASA AKER.OL, the parent company of Norway's second-biggest gas producer Aker BP AKRBP.OL as well as global commodities trader Trafigura and private-equity firm Bluewater, expressed an interest in July in buying 51% of the E&P division, saying it could also guarantee Austria's gas supply. Aker has since pulled out of the group.

Austria's conservative Finance Minister Magnus Brunner later asked state holdings company OBAG, which manages Austria's 31.5% stake in OMV, to review the situation regarding Austria's gas supply, and his ministry issued a statement on Monday on the options OBAG presented.

"At issue was selling critical infrastructure and that is not an option for us," the statement quoted Brunner as saying. "That would be selling the republic's family silver and would not improve the status quo."

That leaves two options for bolstering the land-locked country's security of supply for gas, it added: setting up a small gas coordination body that would match demand and supply, and the Austrian state taking over OMV's gas trading business. Both options will be reviewed, it added.

Brunner told reporters that he preferred the first option as it would carry less risk and cost less. It could also achieve less, however, as the body would not be able to enter into long-term contracts.

That would be possible for a state body that would be set up to supply Austria's gas after a purchase of OMV Gas Marketing & Trading, OMV's gas trading unit, which has a 45% share of the Austrian gas market. That would, however, take longer and could raise EU competition concerns, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond)

