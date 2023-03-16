Austria not rowing back support for EU car CO2 law - minister

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - Austria has already supported the European Union's agreement on a law to phase out new sales of CO2-emitting cars from 2035, and sees no reason to withdraw its support for the deal, Austrian Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Thursday.

Speaking on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' environment ministers in Brussels, Gewessler said it was important to make clear decisions to avoid car industry investments being harmed by regulatory uncertainty.

The EU car CO2 law is currently blocked, after Germany's transport minister declared last-minute opposition to the file, surprising other EU countries and lawmakers who had already approved a deal on the policy.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)

