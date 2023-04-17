Austria hires banks to sell new green bond - lead managers

April 17, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Austria hired banks on Monday to sell a new six-year green bond and a regular 30-year bond, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The green bond will raise 3 billion euros and matures on May 23 2029, while the 30-year bond which will be benchmarked size and mature on 20 October 2053, according to the memos.

The bond sales will be "launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

Austria hired Barclays, BofA, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for the sale, the memos said.

