Austria grants credit line for Vienna utility in futures margin squeeze

VIENNA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Austria's government said on Wednesday it had granted a 2 billion euro ($2 billion) credit line to the City of Vienna for the power firm it owns, Wien Energie, after the company asked for help covering its futures margins due to surging market prices.

The credit line lasts until April and can be used at two hours' notice, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner told a news conference with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler, adding that the contract for it was signed on Wednesday morning.

