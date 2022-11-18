Austria announces windfall tax on energy companies

November 18, 2022 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Francois Murphy for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Austria's government on Friday announced plans to introduce a temporary windfall tax on energy companies that will be of up to 40% for oil and gas firms, implementing a European Union-wide agreement on the issue.

The tax will apply to oil and gas firms' profits this year and next that are 20% above the average of previous years, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. It can be reduced to 33% if the firms make green investments, it added.

A separate system for power companies will apply to revenues per megawatt hour above 140 euros, it said.

