Australis Oil & Gas Q3 Sales Dip, Debt Reduced

October 22, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. (AU:ATS) has released an update.

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd reported a 6% decline in sales volume for Q3 2024, resulting in a 12% drop in sales revenue to $4.6 million, primarily due to lower realized commodity prices. Despite these challenges, the company successfully reduced its credit facility principal debt by $1.5 million and maintained a cash balance of $7.2 million at the quarter’s end. Australis remains focused on maximizing its control over the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale’s core, as it seeks a partner to further develop this promising asset.

