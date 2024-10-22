Australis Oil & Gas Q3 Sales Dip, Debt Reduced

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd. (AU:ATS) has released an update.

Australis Oil & Gas Ltd reported a 6% decline in sales volume for Q3 2024, resulting in a 12% drop in sales revenue to $4.6 million, primarily due to lower realized commodity prices. Despite these challenges, the company successfully reduced its credit facility principal debt by $1.5 million and maintained a cash balance of $7.2 million at the quarter’s end. Australis remains focused on maximizing its control over the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale’s core, as it seeks a partner to further develop this promising asset.

