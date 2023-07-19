News & Insights

Australia's Zip credit performance in domestic market weakens further

July 19, 2023 — 08:02 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Zip Co Ltd ZIP.AX said on Thursday it faced a jump in bad debts at home grounds, its biggest market by revenue, during the March-June quarter as consumer credit was affected by "increasing softness" in the external environment.

The country's biggest standalone buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider said Australia's June-quarter net bad debts, which are written off as a percentage of total transaction value, came in at 3.1% - its highest value since the first quarter of 2022.

