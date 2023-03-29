Australia's Zip Co to divest businesses in Europe, South Africa

Updates with further details

March 30 (Reuters) - Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd ZIP.AX said on Thursday it has signed agreements to divest its businesses in Central and Eastern Europe and South Africa, and is on track to shut down its operations in the Middle East.

With this, Zip aims to focus on its core businesses in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., which would help reduce its cash burn from operations in the rest of the world by end-2023, the company said in a statement.

Australia's No. 2 BNPL company expects the divestitures to yield a net cash inflow of A$20 million ($13.36 million) during the second half of 2023.

The sector has also seen its valuations collapse as reduced customer spending and rising interest rates have squeezed margins and pushed funding costs higher for companies.

($1 = 1.4966 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

