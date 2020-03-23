Australia's Woolworths shuts hotels on govt orders to curb coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Australia's supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX said on Tuesday it would close its hotels indefinitely following a government order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

‍Given current market conditions and government directives to close properties, Woolworths decided to delay the separation of its hotels business, Endeavour Group, from the company until 2021, it added.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

