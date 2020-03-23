Australia's Woolworths shuts hotels on govt orders to curb coronavirus

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would close its hotels indefinitely following a government order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

March 24 (Reuters) - Australia's supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX said on Tuesday it would close its hotels indefinitely following a government order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

‍Given current market conditions and government directives to close properties, Woolworths decided to delay the separation of its hotels business, Endeavour Group, from the company until 2021, it added.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More