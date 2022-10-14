WOW

Australia's Woolworths says online unit's customer data breached

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australia's Woolworths Group Ltd said on Friday its majority-owned online retailer, MyDeal, identified that a "compromised user credential" was used to access its systems that resulted in the exposure of some customer data.

MyDeal was contacting about 2.2 million affected customers, the country's largest supermarket chain said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

