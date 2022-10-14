Australia's Woolworths says online unit's customer data breached

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX said on Friday its majority-owned online retailer, MyDeal, identified that a "compromised user credential" was used to access its systems that resulted in the exposure of some customer data.

MyDeal was contacting about 2.2 million affected customers, the country's largest supermarket chain said.

