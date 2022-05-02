WOW

Australia's Woolworths quarterly sales jump about 10%

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australian grocer Woolworths Group on Tuesday reported a near 10% jump in third-quarter sales, benefiting from consumer stockpiling in early part of the quarter as well as rising inflation and input costs.

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Woolworths Group WOW.AX on Tuesday reported a near 10% jump in third-quarter sales, benefiting from consumer stockpiling in early part of the quarter as well as rising inflation and input costs.

The country's largest supermarket chain's sales on continuing operations basis came in at A$15.12 billion ($10.66 billion) for the three months ending April 3, up from A$13.79 billion logged a year ago.

($1 = 1.4186 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters