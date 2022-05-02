Australia's Woolworths quarterly sales jump about 10%

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Woolworths Group WOW.AX on Tuesday reported a near 10% jump in third-quarter sales, benefiting from consumer stockpiling in early part of the quarter as well as rising inflation and input costs.

The country's largest supermarket chain's sales on continuing operations basis came in at A$15.12 billion ($10.66 billion) for the three months ending April 3, up from A$13.79 billion logged a year ago.

($1 = 1.4186 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

