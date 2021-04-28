Australia's Woolworths quarterly sales inch higher

April 29 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX posted a small rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, joining rival Coles Group COL.AX in signalling that customers were returning to pre-pandemic ways of shopping.

Sales of A$16.57 billion ($12.92 billion) in the three months to April 4 were up 0.4% from A$16.50 billion last year.

($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.