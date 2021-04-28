WOW

Australia's Woolworths quarterly sales inch higher

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group posted a small rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, joining rival Coles Group in signalling that customers were returning to pre-pandemic ways of shopping.

April 29 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX posted a small rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, joining rival Coles Group COL.AX in signalling that customers were returning to pre-pandemic ways of shopping.

Sales of A$16.57 billion ($12.92 billion) in the three months to April 4 were up 0.4% from A$16.50 billion last year.

($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More