Australia's Woolworths posts nearly 5% rise in annual profit

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX reported an 4.6% rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, helped by elevated shelf prices on the back of rising inflation and increasing normalization of customer habits.

The company said annual net profit after tax from continuing operations, excluding items, was A$1.62 billion ($1.04 billion), compared with A$1.55 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5567 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

