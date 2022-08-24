WOW

Australia's Woolworths posts higher annual profit

Contributors
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group posted a 0.7% rise in annual profit on Thursday, as a jump in sales helped offset pandemic-related expenses.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX posted a 0.7% rise in annual profit on Thursday, as a jump in sales helped offset pandemic-related expenses.

The company posted annual net profit after tax from continuing operations, excluding items, of A$1.51 billion ($1.04 billion), compared with A$1.50 billion a year ago.

($1 = 1.4478 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters