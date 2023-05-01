Australia's Woolworths posts 8% rise in third-quarter sales

May 2 (Reuters) - Australia's top supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX on Tuesday posted an 8% rise in third-quarter sales as it continued to benefit from higher prices for its goods, aided by persistent domestic food inflation.

The Sydney-based grocer's total group sales came in at A$16.34 billion ($10.83 billion) for the March quarter, up from A$15.12 billion a year ago.

($1 = 1.5083 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

