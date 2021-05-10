Australia's Woolworths offers to address competition concerns from PFD deal - regulator

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX has offered draft commitments to ensure its deal to buy two-thirds of PFD Food Services will not hurt competition in the food sector, the country's competition regulator said on Tuesday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had said in December that the deal by the nation's biggest grocer may increase the company's already "substantial" bargaining power in dealing with food manufacturers.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

