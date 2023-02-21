WOW

Australia's Woolworths half-year profit rises 25% as COVID costs ease

February 21, 2023 — 04:54 pm EST

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX posted a 25% rise in its first-half profit on Wednesday, modestly beating a Macquarie estimate, as soaring inflation supported sales growth while pandemic-related expenses slowed.

Demand for groceries and essential items remained robust as rising prices and subsequent cost-of-living pressures forced shoppers to pull back on discretionary spending.

"Our first-half result benefitted from a focus on improving our customer shopping experience, restoring our operating rhythm, the non-recurrence of material COVID costs in the prior year and strong seasonal trading," the retailer said.

The company said net profit attributable to continuing operations, excluding one-off costs, was A$845 million ($578.99 million) for six months ending Jan. 1, compared with A$676 million a year earlier. That compares with a Macquarie estimate of A$842 million.

Woolworths was helped by a 2.5% jump in total sales of top revenue generating unit Australian Food to A$24.39 billion, with gross margin ticking 48 basis points higher to 30.7%.

The Sydney-based grocer declared an interim dividend of 46 Australian cents per share, compared with 39 Australian cents per share a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4594 Australian dollars)

