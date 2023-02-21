WOW

Australia's Woolworths half-year profit rises 25%

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

February 21, 2023 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar and Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX posted a 25% rise in its first-half profit on Wednesday, as soaring inflation supported sales growth while pandemic-related expenses slowed.

The company said net profit attributable to continuing operations, excluding one-off costs, was A$845 million ($578.99 million) for six months ending Jan. 1, compared with A$676 million a year earlier. That compares with a Macquarie estimate of A$842 million.

($1 = 1.4594 Australian dollars)

