Australia's Woolworths first-half profit misses, CEO Brad Banducci to retire

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX reported weaker-than-expected first-half underlying profit growth owing to challenging trading conditions in New Zealand, and announced the retirement of its top boss Brad Banducci.

Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Banducci will leave the group in September 2024 after helming the top role for nearly a decade. Amanda Bardwell will replace Banducci starting September.

The country's top grocer's underlying net profit attributable was A$929 million ($608.31 million) for the half-year ended Dec. 31, compared with A$907 million reported a year ago. That missed an LSEG estimate of A$941 million.

Australian Food, the top money-making segment, clocked total sales of A$25.90 billion during the first-half, up 5.4% from a year ago, with gross margins rising 96 basis points to 28.9%

The company declared an interim dividend of 47 Australian cents per share, compared with 46 Australian cents apiece declared last year.

($1 = 1.5272 Australian dollars)

