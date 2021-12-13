WOW

Australia's Woolworths expects lower first-half earnings from domestic food unit

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group on Tuesday forecast a drop in first-half operating income from its domestic food business.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group WOW.AX on Tuesday forecast a drop in first-half operating income from its domestic food business.

The company said it expected earnings before income tax (EBIT) of between A$1.19 billion and A$1.22 billion ($870.4 million-$849 million) from its Australian food business, down from A$1.31 billion last year.

($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters