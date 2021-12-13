Australia's Woolworths expects lower first-half earnings from domestic food unit

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group WOW.AX on Tuesday forecast a drop in first-half operating income from its domestic food business.

The company said it expected earnings before income tax (EBIT) of between A$1.19 billion and A$1.22 billion ($870.4 million-$849 million) from its Australian food business, down from A$1.31 billion last year.

($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.