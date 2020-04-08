Australia's Woolworths defers drinks, hotel units spin-off to 2021

April 9 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX said on Thursday it will shelve the separation of its drinks and hospitality units until 2021 amid ongoing uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it had completed restructuring and merging the businesses in February, but temporary closure of hotels have partly forced it to delay the planned spin-off.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.