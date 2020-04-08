Australia's Woolworths defers drinks, hotel units spin-off to 2021

WOW

Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Thursday it will shelve the separation of its drinks and hospitality units until 2021 amid ongoing uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it had completed restructuring and merging the businesses in February, but temporary closure of hotels have partly forced it to delay the planned spin-off.

