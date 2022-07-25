WOW

Australia's Woolworths chair Gordon Cairns to retire

Australia's Woolworths Group said on Tuesday that Chairman Gordon Cairns would retire in October after seven years in the role.

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group WOW.AX said on Tuesday that Chairman Gordon Cairns would retire in October after seven years in the role.

Long-standing non-executive director Scott Perkins will succeed Cairns at the country's largest supermarket chain operator.

Cairns, who gave up a fifth of his board fee when Woolworths faced a wage scandal in 2019, plans to step down after the group's annual general meeting on Oct. 26.

The duo had a similar career move in 2020, when Perkins was elected to succeed Cairns as the chairman of Australia's second-largest power producer, Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX. (https://bit.ly/3PXqYpA)

