Australia's Woolworths chair Gordon Cairns to retire

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths Group WOW.AX said on Tuesday that Chairman Gordon Cairns would retire in October after seven years in the role.

Non-executive director Scott Perkins will succeed Cairns at the country's largest supermarket chain operator.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.