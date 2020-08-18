Australia's Woolworths buys 65% stake in PFD Food Services

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Woolworths WOW.AX said on Wednesday it would buy 65% of PFD Food Services and its properties for A$552 million ($399.4 million).

Australia's biggest supermarket chain will pay A$302 million for the stake, and A$249 million for the freehold properties that will be leased back to the food service firm.

($1=1.3822 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

