Australia's Woolworths buys 65% stake in PFD Food Services

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Australia's Woolworths said on Wednesday it would buy 65% of PFD Food Services and its properties for A$552 million ($399.4 million).

Australia's biggest supermarket chain will pay A$302 million for the stake, and A$249 million for the freehold properties that will be leased back to the food service firm.

($1=1.3822 Australian dollars)

