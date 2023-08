Aug 8 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX said on Tuesday it had entered a deal with LNG Japan to sell a 10% participating interest in its Scarborough joint venture for $500 million.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

