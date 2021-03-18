Australia's Woodside to let shareholders vote on climate change report in 2022

Australia's biggest independent gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Friday said it would let shareholders cast a non-binding, advisory vote on its climate report at its annual general meeting in 2022.

Woodside's statement comes on the back of a similar announcement from peer Santos Ltd STO.AX earlier this week, as energy companies face increasing scrutiny over their commitment to battle climate change.

Shareholders urged both companies last month to publish an annual climate report and form a strategy to cut emissions.

Woodside said its reports already align with recommendations of the Task Force on climate-related financial disclosures, a 31-member organisation that provides recommendations on climate change-related risks.

Woodside added, however, that the board did not support resolutions seeking to change its constitution at this year's meeting and recommends shareholders vote against resolutions demanding more climate-related disclosures.

