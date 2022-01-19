Australia's Woodside sees higher annual output ahead of merger with BHP unit

Updates with details on production, CEO quote

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX said on Thursday it expects a 4.3% rise in full-year annual output, as Australia's top independent gas producer readies to merge with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm.

Sales for Woodside came in at $2.85 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $920 million a year ago, surpassing a Citi estimate of $1.97 billion.

The jump in sales revenue was "underpinned by a 22% increase in sales volume as well as significantly stronger average realised prices," Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

Energy prices were elevated through the quarter as a brief moderation in COVID-19 cases spurred the reopening of economies and fuelled an uptick in demand.

Woodside estimated production for fiscal 2022 in the range of 92 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and 98 MMboe, excluding the impact from the merger, the mid-point of the range being 4.3% higher than that reported for 2021.

The company also separately announced a non-cash impairment reversal of $582 million related to its oil and gas assets in its full-year results.

