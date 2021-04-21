Australia's Woodside posts 4% rise in sales revenue

April 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX said on Thursday first-quarter sales revenue rose 4.2%, helped by higher realised prices for its oil and natural gas as energy markets recovered from pandemic lows.

The country's top independent gas producer said sales revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $1.12 billion, up from $1.08 billion a year ago.

It produced 23.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, down from 24.2 mmboe a year earlier, but largely in line with an RBC Capital estimate of 23.9 mmboe.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

