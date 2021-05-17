US Markets

Australia's Woodside Petroleum to exit Canadian LNG development

Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Tuesday it would sell its 50% interest in the proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas (LNG) development project in Canada.

The company added the exit would impact net profit after tax for the year by about $40 million to $60 million.

