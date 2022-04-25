Australia's Woodside Petroleum sales revenue more than doubles

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX reported an over twofold jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it benefited from a surge in oil and gas prices sparked by the post-pandemic demand recovery and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sales revenue at the country's top independent gas producer came in at $2.36 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier. However, the figure missed RBC's estimate of $3.25 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

