Australia's Woodside Petroleum sales revenue more than doubles

Australia's Woodside Petroleum reported an over twofold jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it benefited from a surge in oil and gas prices sparked by the post-pandemic demand recovery and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sales revenue at the country's top independent gas producer came in at $2.36 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier. However, the figure missed RBC's estimate of $3.25 billion.

