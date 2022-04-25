BHP

Australia's Woodside Petroleum revenue more than doubles on strong prices

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX reported a more than twofold jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it benefited from a surge in oil and gas prices sparked by the post-pandemic demand recovery and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tight supply had already pushed prices of liquefied natural gas to record highs last year before the attack from Russia - a top exporter of oil and gas - sparked Western sanctions that further tightened the market. LNG/

"We expect in the second quarter to see the continued benefit of stronger pricing, reflecting the oil price lag in many of our LNG contracts," Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

The country's top independent gas producer earned an average realised price of $93 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the three months to March 31, more than double the year-ago figure of $44 per boe.

Woodside, which expects to integrate BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm in June, reported production of 22.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). That was below the year-ago figure of 23.7 mmboe.

Sales volume fell marginally to 25.5 mmboe.

Sales revenue came in at $2.36 billion , up from $1.12 billion a year earlier. However, the figure missed RBC's estimate of $3.25 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

