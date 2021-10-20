BHP

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Q3 revenue more than doubles

Woodside Petroleum said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue more than doubled from a year ago, supported by a pickup in oil and gas prices as the world reopens amid tight supply.

Sales revenue for Woodside, which plans to buy BHP's BHP.AX petroleum business, came in at $1.53 billion in the three months to September, up from $699 million a year ago. It beat an RBC Capital estimate of $1.35 billion.

