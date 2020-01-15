Australia's Woodside Petroleum posts 8% fall in Q4 revenue

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Woodside Petroleum Ltd posted an 8% drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as weaker LNG prices overshadowed higher output from its Greater Enfield project in Western Australia.

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX posted an 8% drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as weaker LNG prices overshadowed higher output from its Greater Enfield project in Western Australia.

Australia's largest listed oil and gas explorer said sales revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $1.30 billion from $1.42 billion a year earlier. Brokerage RBC had estimated quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion.

Woodside produced 25.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the quarter, up from 24.1 mmboe a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters