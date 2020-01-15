Australia's Woodside Petroleum posts 8% fall in Q4 revenue

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX posted an 8% drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as weaker LNG prices overshadowed higher output from its Greater Enfield project in Western Australia.

Australia's largest listed oil and gas explorer said sales revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $1.30 billion from $1.42 billion a year earlier. Brokerage RBC had estimated quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion.

Woodside produced 25.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the quarter, up from 24.1 mmboe a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

