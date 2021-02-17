Australia's Woodside Petroleum posts 58% fall in annual underlying profit

US Markets

Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Thursday posted a 58% slump in annual underlying profit, highlighting a year marked by huge asset writedowns as a result of lower demand for oil and gas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's top independent gas producer reported underlying net profit after tax, which excludes one-time charges, of $447 million, compared with $1.06 billion a year ago. It missed the Refinitiv estimate of $530 million.

