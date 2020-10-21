Australia's Woodside Petroleum posts 42% fall in third-quarter revenue

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd posted a 42% fall in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by a drop in realised prices for its oil and gas amid coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The country's largest independent gas producer said sales revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $699 million from $1.16 billion a year ago.

The company produced 25.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, up from 24.9 mmboe a year earlier. Brokerage RBC estimated 24.5 mmboe.

