Australia's Woodside Petroleum narrows 2019 output guidance

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX on Tuesday narrowed its 2019 output guidance to 89 million to 91 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The country's largest listed oil and gas explorer had forecast 2019 output to be at the lower end of 88 million to 94 million barrels of oil equivalent.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.