Australia's Woodside Petroleum narrows 2019 output guidance

Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday narrowed its 2019 output guidance to 89 million to 91 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The country's largest listed oil and gas explorer had forecast 2019 output to be at the lower end of 88 million to 94 million barrels of oil equivalent.

