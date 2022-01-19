Australia's Woodside Petroleum forecasts higher annual output

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX said on Thursday it expects higher full-year annual output than 2021, as it readies to merge with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm in what would create a global top 10 oil and gas company.

Australia's top independent gas producer separately warned of a non-cash impairment of $582 million from its oil and gas related assets in its full-year results.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

