Australia's Woodside Petroleum forecasts higher annual output

Woodside Petroleum said on Thursday it expects higher full-year annual output than 2021, as it readies to merge with BHP Group's petroleum arm in what would create a global top 10 oil and gas company.

Australia's top independent gas producer separately warned of a non-cash impairment of $582 million from its oil and gas related assets in its full-year results.

