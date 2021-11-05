Australia's Woodside pares gas reserves again, shares fall

Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Friday cut the proved and probable gas reserves estimate for its Greater Pluto region off Western Australia by about 10%, marking the second reserves downgrade in a month and triggering a drop in its shares.

By 0315 GMT Woodside shares were down 2.3% at $22.46, while peers' stocks were mostly up or flat and the Sydney benchmark .AXJO was up 0.5%. The latest downgrade comes hard on the heels of a big downgrade of Woodside's Wheatstone gas reserves last month.

Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said the company constantly reviews the most efficient way to develop the long-life Greater Pluto asset based on improved understanding of the reservoir, which has been producing since 2012.

"The Greater Pluto region is a significant and valuable resource for Woodside," O'Neill said in a statement.

