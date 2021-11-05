Australia's Woodside pares gas reserves again, shares fall

By 0315 GMT Woodside shares were down 2.3% at $22.46, while peers' stocks were mostly up or flat and the Sydney benchmark .AXJO was up 0.5%. The latest downgrade comes hard on the heels of a big downgrade of Woodside's Wheatstone gas reserves last month.

Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said the company constantly reviews the most efficient way to develop the long-life Greater Pluto asset based on improved understanding of the reservoir, which has been producing since 2012.

"The Greater Pluto region is a significant and valuable resource for Woodside," O'Neill said in a statement.

