Australia's Woodside names acting CEO as long-time chief Coleman to exit by June

April 13 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX on Tuesday named its development and marketing head Meg O'Neill as acting chief executive officer after long-time boss Peter Coleman decided to step down a little earlier than planned.

O'Neill will take over the role on an interim basis from April 20, Australia's top independent gas producer said.

Coleman took the helm at Woodside in May 2011 and saw the company through two oil price crashes.

Woodside is preparing to make a final investment decision on its prized Scarborough gas project in Western Australia, while it also tackles the challenges of a long-term transition towards cleaner energy.

The company began a search for Coleman's successor in December when it first announced his plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

