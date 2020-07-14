Australia's Woodside expects $4.37 bln loss after asset write-down

July 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX on Tuesday forecast a first-half loss of $4.37 billion after tax, as it joined oil majors BP BP.L and Shell RDSa.L in writing down several assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The company said it expects to book non-cash, post-tax impairment losses of $3.92 billion related to the write down, and a further $447 million charge related to an onerous liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.