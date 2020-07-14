BP

Australia's Woodside expects $4.37 bln loss after asset write-down

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday forecast a first-half loss of $4.37 billion after tax, as it joined oil majors BP and Shell in writing down several assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

July 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX on Tuesday forecast a first-half loss of $4.37 billion after tax, as it joined oil majors BP BP.L and Shell RDSa.L in writing down several assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The company said it expects to book non-cash, post-tax impairment losses of $3.92 billion related to the write down, and a further $447 million charge related to an onerous liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters