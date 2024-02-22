News & Insights

Australia's Woodside Energy to sell stake in Scarborough to JERA for $1.4 bln

February 22, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy WDS.AX inked an agreement on Friday to sell a 15.1% non-operating stake in its Scarborough project to Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer JERA for an estimated $1.4 billion, the Australian oil and gas explorer said on Friday.

The estimated deal value comprises purchase price of about $740 million, and reimbursement to Woodside for JERA's share of expenditure incurred from the transaction effective date of Jan. 1, 2022, according to Woodside.

After the stake sale to JERA, Woodside will hold a 74.9% interest in the Scarborough joint venture and remain as the operator.

Completion of the stake sale is expected in the second half of 2024.

