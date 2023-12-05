News & Insights

Australia's Woodside Energy signs 20-year deal with Mexico Pacific to buy LNG

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

December 05, 2023 — 05:48 pm EST

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with energy company Mexico Pacific to purchase 1.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum for 20 years.

Under the deal, Woodside will buy the LNG from Mexico Pacific's Saguaro Energia LNG project, located in Sonora, Mexico on a free-on-board basis with pricing linked to US gas indices.

The deal is subject to Mexico Pacific taking a final investment decision (FID) on a proposed third train at the project, which is expected in the first half of 2024.

Commercial operations at the project are targeted to start in 2029, Woodside said.

