News & Insights

Oil
WDS

Australia's Woodside Energy says merger talks with Santos collapsed

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

February 06, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds further details from paragraph 2

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX said on Wednesday that discussions with Santos STO.AX to create a possible A$80 billion ($52.22 billion) global oil and gas giant had collapsed.

Woodside said it conducts thorough due diligence for every opportunity it assesses, and will only pursue a transaction that is value-accretive for its shareholders.

"While the discussions with Santos did not result in a transaction, Woodside considers that the global LNG sector provides significant potential for value creation," Woodside CEOMeg O’Neil said in a statement.

If the merger had taken place, it would have created a major global liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer that could attract more offshore investors as gas is seen as a key bridging fuel in the shift to cleaner energy.

($1 = 1.5319 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.