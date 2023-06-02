News & Insights

Australia's Woodside Energy reports fatality at North Rankin complex

June 02, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

June 2 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Friday reported the death of an employee of one of its contractor companies at the offshore North Rankin complex off the north-west coast of Western Australia.

The company said the incident occurred during work activity and all other people at the complex are safe.

Woodside said it is working with the Western Australian police and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Emergency Authority in their ongoing investigations.

