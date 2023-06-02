Australia's Woodside Energy reports fatality at North Rankin complex

Adds details on incident in paragraphs 2-3

June 2 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Friday reported the death of an employee of one of its contractor companies at the offshore North Rankin complex off the north-west coast of Western Australia.

The company said the incident occurred during work activity and all other people at the complex are safe.

Woodside said it is working with the Western Australian police and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Emergency Authority in their ongoing investigations.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)

