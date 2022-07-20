Australia's Woodside Energy quarterly sales revenue more than doubles

July 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Thursday posted a more than twofold jump in its second-quarter sales revenue, buoyed by booming prices of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as sanctions on Russia choke global supply.

In its first production report since merging with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm, Woodside said revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose to $3.44 billion, including a one-month contribution from BHP's assets.

That was higher than the $1.29 billion reported last year and beat an RBC Capital estimate of $2.63 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

