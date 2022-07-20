WDS

Australia's Woodside Energy quarterly sales revenue more than doubles

Woodside Energy Group Ltd on Thursday posted a more than twofold jump in its second-quarter sales revenue, buoyed by booming prices of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as sanctions on Russia choke global supply.

In its first production report since merging with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm, Woodside said revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose to $3.44 billion, including a one-month contribution from BHP's assets.

That was higher than the $1.29 billion reported last year and beat an RBC Capital estimate of $2.63 billion.

