Australia's Woodside Energy posts lower revenue on weak LNG prices

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX on Wednesday reported a drop in second-quarter revenue due to weakness in prices of liquefied natural gas.

Oil and gas prices have retreated from the levels hit in 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a slower-than-expected economic recovery in China weighing on fuel demand.

The country's top independent oil and gas explorer said revenue for the three months ended June 30, came in at $3.08 billion, compared with $3.44 billion a year ago and missing a UBS estimate of $3.33 billion.

The quarterly average realized price for LNG fell to $63 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the June quarter, lower than $95 per boe last year.

Woodside produced 44.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the quarter, compared with 33.8 mmboe last year.

The oil and gas company's production figures missed a UBS estimate of 46.6 mmboe.

